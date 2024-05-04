Sunil Narine becomes most successful bowler in IPL against Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine became the most successful bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rohit Sharma.

Narine reached the milestone during KKR's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the history of IPL, Narine removed Rohit eight times from the crease and became the first bowler to dismiss a batter most often in the T20 tournament.

On Friday, the Caribbean bowler the former MI skipper in the sixth over and helped KKR to dominate over the hosts. Eventually, the Knights clinched a 24-run win over the Mumbai-based franchise. It was also KKR's first win against MI at the Wankhede Stadium after 2012.

Narine picked up two wickets and gave 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 against MI.

Sandeep Sharma holds the second place on the list after dismissing Virat Kohli seven times in the history of IPL. The third spot is taken by Zaheer Khan after he removed MS Dhoni seven times.

Summarizing the match, put to bat first, a solid partnership stand of 83 runs between Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Manish Pandey (42 off 31) guided KKR to 169. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a double-wicket over before ending with a spell of 3 for 18 in 3.5 overs.

In reply, MI were bundled out for 145. Starc made a terrific comeback in the tournament with a figure of 4-33 in just 3.5 spells, handing KKR a 24-run victory. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine both finished with identical figures of 2/22, including some big wickets in the first half of the chase which put KKR on top in the match.

Following the win, KKR stand in second place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI hold the ninth place with 6 points to their name.

KKR will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

