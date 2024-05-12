Sunil Narine becomes third cricketer to take 550 or more wickets in Men's T20 cricket

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine became the third cricketer to pick 550 or more wickets in Men's T20 cricket.

The Caribbean achieved the landmark during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo holds the top spot on the list with 625 wickets. While Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan with 574 wickets stands in second place.

Against MI, Narine bagged one wicket in his three-over spell and gave away just 21 runs. He dismissed Ishan Kishan in the 7th over of the match. In IPL 2024, the 35-year-old bagged 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.73 after appearing in 12 matches.

Recapping, the game on Saturday was restricted to a 16-over-per-side after rain played a spoilsport. However, MI decided to field after winning the toss.

Following the early loss of openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, valuable knocks came from Venkatesh Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (33), Andre Russell (24) and Rinku Singh (20), which helped KKR reach 157/7 in the 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla (2/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) were the top bowlers for MI.

In the run-chase, Ishan Kishan (40) and Rohit Sharma (19) started with a fine 65-run opening stand. However, KKR soon restricted the run of flow and took wickets. Tilak Varma (32) and Naman Dhir (17) put up a fight, but MI fell short by 18 runs, ending at 139/8 in their 16 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) was the top bowler for KKR. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana (2/34) also did fine with the ball.

KKR is at the top of the points table, with nine wins and three losses, with 18 points. MI is at the bottom with four wins and nine losses, giving them eight points.

