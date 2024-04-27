Sunil Narine leapfrogs R Ashwin to become fifth highest IPL wicket-taker

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) allrounder Sunil Narine overtook Ravichandran Ashwin to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Narine achieved the milestone during KKR's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens on Friday. During the game, Narine bagged one wicket in his four-over spell and gave just 24 runs. He dismissed Rilee Rossouw in the 13th over to leapfrog the star India spinner.

As of now, the Caribbean cricketer has bagged 173 wickets in the IPL after playing 170 matches and 169 innings at an economy rate of 6.74. He has 4 four-wicket hauls and just one fifer in the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has bagged 172 wickets after appearing in 204 matches and 201 innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL. In 153 matches, Chahal has taken 200 wickets at an average of 21.37, with the best figures of 5/40. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul during his IPL career.

Coming to the match between PBKS and KKR, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine (71) and Philip Salt (75) delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (108) and Shashank Singh (68) played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history.

Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

Out of eight matches, KKR have registered five victories, collecting 10 points in the IPL 2024 standings, staying at the number 2 position. Meanwhile, Punjab hold the eighth place with six points after winning three of nine games.

