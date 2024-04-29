Sunil Narine with his crafty spell against DC surpasses Lasith Malinga's record in IPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : Kolkata Knight Riders eclipsed Lasith Malinga's record for most wickets at a particular venue in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Narine impressed with the ball during KKR's win over Delhi Capitals with figures of 1/24 in his four-over spell.

He claimed Axar Patel's wicket in the first innings which marked his 69th wicket at the iconic Eden Gardens in the IPL which is most by a bowler at a particular venue in the cash-rich league.

Before him Malinga held the record with a whopping 68 scalps at Wankhede which he took during his prolific career.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra holds the third spot with 58 wickets at Delhi. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in the fourth spot with 52 wickets at Bengaluru. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh features in the fifth place with 49 scalps at Wankhede.

Apart from his contribution with the ball, Narine scored 15 runs in 10 deliveries which was laced with three boundaries in KKR's pursuit of 154.

It turned out to be a comfortable chase for KKR as they hardly broke a sweat and clinched a 7-wicket win.

Philip Salt once again starred with the bat for the hosts. He took on DC bowlers in the powerplay and laid the foundation for a successful chase for KKR.

He struck 68 off 33 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 206.06. His splendid knock was laced with seven fours and five maximums.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer took the cautious approach after Salt's dismissal and chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.

With this win, KKR now cushioned their place at the No. 2 spot with 12 points on the IPL 2024 points table while Delhi sit at the sixth position with 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor