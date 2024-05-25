Sunrisers Hyderabad becomes fifth team with most appearances in IPL final

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the fifth team with the most appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2024.

The Hyderabad-based franchise entered the final of the tournament for the third time. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also made it to the tournament's final three times.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played in the final of the IPL 2024 a record 10 times. Mumbai Indians (MI) hold second place after appearing in six finals. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stand in third place after playing four finals of the T20 tournament.

Recapping the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to field first. Heinrich Klaasen (50 runs from 34 balls, 4 sixes) and Rahul Tripathi (37 runs from 15 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) were the standout batters in the first inning and played a knock which helped the Sunrisers put 175/9 on the scoreboard. Travis Head (34 runs from 28 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) also played a crucial role opening for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Trent Boult and Avesh Khan led the Rajasthan bowling attack after the pacers picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (42 runs from 21 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (56 runs from 35 balls, 7 fours and 2 sixes) tried their best but failed to chase the target. The Royals stumbled to a 36-run defeat after failing to add runs against the SRH bowlers.

Shahbaz Ahmed led the SRH bowling attack picking up 3 wickets in his four-over spell, while Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the ongoing edition at Chepauk on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor