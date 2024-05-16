Sunrisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans clash abandoned due to rain, SRH make it to playoffs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 : The clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

With the match having been called off, the Pat Cummins-led side entered the playoffs.

SunRisers Hyderabad is the third to have qualified for the playoffs by virtue of being at the third spot with 15 points from their 13 matches at a net run rate of 0.406.

SunRisers Hyderabad have entered playoffs for the first time after 2016. They won the tournament that year.

GT are in eighth place with 10 points in 14 games and are the third team to get eliminated after the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

However, they performed well in their last two seasons and emerged champions in 2022 and finalists in 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the top position on the points table. It is the first time that the Kolkata-based franchise will top the points table based on their consistent performance through the tournament.

RCB are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against third-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches.

To stay in contention for the playoffs, RCB with a net run rate of 0.387 must secure a victory that will help them surpass CSK's NRR of 0.528

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor