Sunrisers Hyderabad register unique feat while chasing 166-run target against LSG

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the only team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to have made 100-plus runs twice during the powerplay.

SRH achieved the feat during their 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

SRH achieved the feat during their 10-wicket win over LSG in the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based franchise registered the second-highest powerplay totals in IPL. Hyderabad's 125 runs in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 hold the top place on the list.

The Sunrisers opener Travis Head registered SRH's third-fastest fifty after the Aussie batter completed his half-century in just 16 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Hyderabad-based franchise also scored the fastest-ever 150 runs in the history of the T20 tournament. The host reached the 150-run mark in the 8.2 overs.

Pat Cummins-led SRH also registered the landmark of the highest total to be chased in the 10 overs in men's T20s.

Summarizing the match, LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got to a slow start, getting just 57 runs in the first 10 overs and losing three wickets. Skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of just 29 runs.

In the second half of the innings, Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) turned things around with a 99-run stand, putting a score of 165/4 in 20 overs for LSG.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the top bowler for LSG. Pat Cummins also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 166 runs, openers Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) launched what seemed like a never-ending assault on LSG ballers, helping SRH chase down the total in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

SRH is at number three in the table with seven wins, five losses and 14 points. LSG is in the sixth spot with six wins, six losses and 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor