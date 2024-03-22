Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar sweats it out in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 : Star pacer Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen during the net practice ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Kolkata-based franchise on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Hyderabad-based franchise shared a small clip of the 34-year-old's bowling attack from the net sessions on their official social media handle.

"Poetry in motion ft. Bhuvi," SRH wrote on X while sharing the clip.

In 2023, Bhuvi completed 10 Years for the Orange Army and had thanked his team and coaches.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, SRH parted ways with West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara and brought in former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori as the team's head coach for the forthcoming season. Recently, they replaced Aiden Markram and handed over the captaincy to Pat Cummins for the upcoming season.

The SRH franchise has won only one title in IPL so far and that was in 2016 under the leadership of star Australia opener David Warner. After that, they reached the finals of the 2018 edition under the leadership of star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson where they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Hyderabad side released players like Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hossein, and Samarth Vyas before the IPL 2024 auction and traded Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and took Shahbaz Ahmed from them. In the IPL 2024 auction, SRH bought Cummins for Rs. 20.50 Cr., and Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 Cr., Jaydev Unadkat for Rs. 1.6 Cr., Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs. 1.5 Cr., Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for Rs. 20 Lakhs.

The 17th season of the IPL will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

