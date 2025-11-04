Super pumped to join Royal Champs and play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, says international cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 : The Royal Champs are thrilled to announce the inclusion of global cricketing stars Shakib Al Hasan and Jason Roy in their squad for the eagerly awaited inaugural season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Set for a spectacular debut on November 19, against the Vista Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium, these marquee players bring a blend of experience, skill, and passion to the team, according to a release from Royal champs- Abu Dhabi T10.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's talismanic all-rounder, expressed his excitement about joining the Royal Champs, "I am super pumped to join Royal Champs and play at the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This new format is thrilling, and I'm eager to give my best for the team. The energy and pace of T10 cricket demand sharpness and teamwork, and I believe our squad, with its right mix of skill and fearlessness, is ready to blaze a path to glory," as quoted from a release by Royal champs- Abu Dhabi T10.

With a decorated international career, Shakib recognizes the significance of this platform and is motivated to make an impact, "Playing for the Royal Champs is an exciting challenge. We have a powerhouse lineup ready to entertain fans and compete with integrity. I am prepared and highly focused on our first match against Vista Riders and beyond."

Jason Roy, England's dynamic opener and the official icon player for Royal Champs, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, "I'm really happy to be part of the Royal Champs for this inaugural Abu Dhabi T10 League. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase my game in the shortest and fastest format, and I'm ready to contribute from the get-go. Our team's blend of international stars and emerging talents makes us a formidable side, and I can't wait to take the field in our first match."

Roy also commented on his readiness and the excitement surrounding the league's launch, "The energy around the Royal Champs is incredible. We've trained hard, and the squad is confident and eager. This inaugural season is not just about cricket but building a legacy, and I am proud to be part of it."

Head coach Courtney Walsh praised the squad's composition and the spirit both players bring, "Shakib and Jason exemplify the skill, experience, and heart required to succeed in this high-octane format. Their leadership and talent will inspire the Royals and create thrilling moments for fans."

