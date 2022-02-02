Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after India series

Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket at the end of the upcoming India tour. He informed about his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday (February 2).Lakmal, 34, made his international debut against India in 2009 in Nagpur, a match that his side went on to win. His Test debut came within a year against the West Indies in Colombo whereas the T20I cap came calling in 2011 against England. Lakmal led Sri Lanka in five Tests, all of them coming in 2018. The pacer had a successful stint as the stand-in skipper, leading Sri Lanka to a 2-0 whitewash of South Africa at home and a series-levelling win over the West Indies in Barbados -- with his team becoming the first Asian team to win a match at the Kensington Oval. he right-arm pacer has played 68 Tests so far, with two more potential Test caps to add in India. He hitherto has 168 Test wickets at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 72. In 86 ODIs, Lakmal has 109 wickets at an economy rate of just over 5.

"I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket."I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff,'' Lakmal has said further.Lakmal, the lanky pacer known for moving the ball, also picked a five-wicket haul at Port Elizabeth and became only the second Sri Lankan to have a fifer under his belt in South Africa."We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India if the selectors consider him for the tour,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket."Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well."Lakmal is the first player from the Hambantota district to represent Sri Lanka.