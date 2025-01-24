Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina arrived in Pragyagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh and proudly called the state as his "karma bhoomi".

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I want to congratulate everyone visiting Prayagraj. I have come to visit the grand Maha Kumbh organised by the Indian Government and the state government. I have come here with my wife and friends. It's going to be amazing. I will feel even better when I take a dip. UP is my 'karma bhoomi'..."

Raina is considered one of the best middle-order batters produced by India and was the first Indian player to have a century across all formats of the game. Raina in 322 international matches, scored 7,988 runs at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of over 92. He scored seven centuries and 48 fifties in 291 innings, with the best score of 120.

The left-handed batter won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with Men in Blue. His knocks of 34* against Australia in the 2011 WC quarterfinals and 36* against Pakistan in the semis are two of the most memorable clutch knocks by a middle-order batter on a big stage.

Raina also represented CSK and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) in the Indian Premier League. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer of all time in league history with 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of over 136.73. He scored a century and 39 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 100*. For his consistency across seasons, he is also known as the 'Mr IPL'. He has won four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

In 130 matches for UP across all formats in domestic cricket, he made 6,373 runs at an average of 41.11, with 10 centuries and 44 fifties to his name, with the best score of 204*.

As of 10 am, on Friday over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had taken part in the sacred bath, according to official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, more than 102 million people have taken a holy dip in the holy waters.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state government estimates that this Maha Kumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.

Authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

