Suresh Raina lauds Jasprit Bumrah's gesture towards Mayank Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Former India cricketer Suresh Raina appreciated Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah's gesture towards Lucknow Super Giants player Mayank Yadav following the 48th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Bumrah was seen giving valuable advice to the young pacer Mayank Yadav following the MI and LSG clash in the ongoing IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Raina asserted that it was a very fantastic gesture from Bumrah to talk to Mayank after the match.

"It was a fantastic gesture from Jasprit Bumrah to talk to the youngster. He has so much experience. When (Mayank) meets him, he will learn so much from Bumrah's words about looking after an injury. It's not easy to return from an injury and take wickets," Raina said on Jio Cinema.

"Team doctor Vaibhav Daga has worked with the BCCI before and helped Bumrah return to fitness as well. When Mayank bowls more with the red ball and white ball, I want to see him in Test matches when we play in Australia, England, or New Zealand. We haven't seen a pace like this in India for a while. The tips Bumrah gives him now will one day be invaluable," the former India all-rounder added.

https://x.com/IPL/status/1785378620019474826

LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

