Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : India's white-ball dynamo, Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and several sports personalities arrived in Jamnagar on Friday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, arrived in Jamnagar. Suryakumar has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since 2018 and has been a key player for the MI for a long time, playing a crucial role in the team.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan also reached the city and was seen posing for the camera with India batter Suryakumar.

Former India pacer Zaheer also reached Jamnagar with his wife, actress-model Sagarika Ghatge.

India batter Ishan Kishan, who was recently snubbed from the BCCI's Annual Player Contracts list for 2023-2024, also reached Jamnagar to attend the festivities. The wicketkeeper-batter started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and has been an integral part of the team ever since.

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo also arrived in Jamnagar for the occasion. The Windies star notably started his career with MI.

Meanwhile, India's World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni left for Jamnagar to be part of Ambani-Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

The ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap posed for the paparazzi.

Earlier on Thursday, Pop sensation Rihanna, American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand. Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

