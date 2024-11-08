Suryakumar welcomes Ramandeep, Vyshak ahead of T20I series against South Africa

Durban [South Africa], November 8 : India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav welcomed the two uncapped players, all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak following their maiden call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

The Proteas will be facing India in a T20 game for the first time after their defeat against Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

"Hi friends, today we've brought for you two special recipes for a cricket ground. The first one is, a fast bowler and the second is a fierce batter. So let's first make a great fast bowler. To make a fast bowler you need agility, stamina, courage, power and a lot of spice of speed. So without this concoction can you make a fast bowler? No, the faster, the better. Now let's add a tempering of bravery and a mixture of heart and mind. Now cook fitness and patience on low flame then only you will get the fun and our fast bowler is ready," said Suryakumar in a video posted by the BCCI.

"Now is the time to make a fierce batter and for this, we need patience, self-confidence and a cunning mind. Let's sprinkle the salt of patience first, the spice of footwork and the sauce of concentration. When there will be coordination between the bat and feet, then only the batter will become great. Then add the powder of self-confidence and timing. In cricket and life, when the timing's right then everything's fine. In the end, as per taste, cunningness. So friends, out fast bowler and batter are ready. Add the two in the oven of training and see their magic unfold on the field," the right-hand batter added.

Ramandeep Singh, rewarded for his solid performances with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL season and his impressive showing at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, made to the squad as a promising all-rounder addition.

Vyshak featured in four matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In four matches, he took four wickets and turned the matches in his team's favour with his game-changing spells.

The series between India and South Africa begins on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on November 10, with the third game scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13. The series concludes with the fourth T20I at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor