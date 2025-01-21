Suryakumar Yadav backs Sanju Samson as India's preferred wicketkeeper

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 : Ahead of the T20I series opener, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed full confidence in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, putting to rest any doubts about his position in the squad on Tuesday in Kolkata.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar lauded Samson's recent performances and highlighted his importance to the team.

"There is no question mark on the wicketkeeper. Sanju has done really well in the last seven-eight games. He has shown what he is capable of," Suryakumar stated.

The captain emphasised that Samson's ability to capitalise on opportunities has been a key factor in India's success."That is what we want from all the players. He has got the opportunity and he has really made use of it. I am really happy for him," he added.

With Samson delivering consistently in recent matches, his role as the wicketkeeper-batter appears secure as India continues to build a solid squad for upcoming challenges, including next year's T20 World Cup.

Samson also found his footing in T20Is last year after a rough and extended run in the format, smashing an explosive ton against Bangladesh and two centuries against South Africa away from home. In 13 T20Is last year, Samson accumulated 436 runs at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of over 180, including three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 111.

In his last 13 innings for India, starting from his maiden ODI ton, Samson has made 544 runs at an average of 49.45, with a strike rate of 152.45. He has scored four centuries and a fifty, with his highest score being 111.

India squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

