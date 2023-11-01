Suryakumar Yadav dons cameraperson role to interview fans ahead of Sri Lanka clash in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : India will take on Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, ahead of the game Suryakumar Yadav tried out a new role and hit the Marine Drive dressed as a cameraperson to interact with fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a recent video on their social media where the 33-year-old batter was seen playing a new character. Before going out of the team hotel, Suryakumar said that he and his team would talk about cricket with localities.

"Today I am playing the role of a cameraperson. We will talk about cricket and have some fun in the street," Suryakumar said.

While playing the role of a cameraperson, the India batter covered his identity by wearing a full-sleeved shirt, sunglasses, and a cap, and covered his face with a face mask.

While interacting, a fan praised Suryakumar and said that it is a joy to see him. The fan later added that hopefully, the batter will get a chance to play at the Wankhede.

"It is a joy to see him (Suryakumar Yadav) play. Every time I see him play I think about how he hits these shots and his. He is Mr. 360 for a reason. Looking forward to seeing him play and I hope he gets a chance to play at the Wankhede," the fan said.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1719562213613256812?s=20

In the end, Suryakumar removed his face mask to reveal his identity. Following this, the player clicked photos with the fans.

In the ODI World Cup 2023 standings, Rohit Sharma-led India are leading the points table after winning all of their six previous matches.

Previously, India have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

In their previous encounter, the 'Men in Blue' have defeated the reigning champions by 100 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor