Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya extend birthday greetings to PM Modi as he turns 74

New Delhi [India], September 17 : India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday.

"Heartiest Birthday wishes to the most beloved Prime Minister, and a Global Icon. Wish you abundance of health, happiness, and success @narendramodi sir. May you keep leading our country to greater heights," Suryakumar posted on X.

https://x.com/surya_14kumar/status/1835916061243314595

"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji the best birthday @narendramodi," Pandya wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/hardikpandya7/status/1835918019970597177

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, along with other senior party leaders, extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

The microblogging site X was flooded with birthday greetings on Tuesday, with BJP heavyweights including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extending their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi's vision of "New India" and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination.

"Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare," Shah said.

"In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world. #HappyBdayModiji," he added.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda extended wishes to the "successful" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday and said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realising the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people.

"Commending PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said that the goal of building a 'developed India' has become the resolve of every person."Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape. Your leadership and guidance are always an inspiration for millions of BJP workers. I pray to God for your long life and good health. Best wishes! #HappyBdayModiji," he said in a post on X.

Lauding PM Modi's commitment, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so. #HappyBdayModiji."

"From the welfare of the poor to the welfare of every person in the society, Modiji has cared about it and has worked for it with full dedication. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, India is making its mark as a capable and strong nation to achieve the huge goal of becoming a developed India. Today, India aspires to touch new heights on the strength of the steps it has taken in the last ten years. This courage and confidence are the result of Modiji's tireless hard work and efforts. I pray to God for his good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayModiJi," he added in a thread of posts on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor