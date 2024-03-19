Suryakumar Yadav makes cryptic post ahead of IPL amid injury concerns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav'posting a cryptic 'heartbreak' emoji has left his fans concerned over his participation in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In 270 T20 matches, Suryakumar has scored 6969 runs at an average of 35.55. The World No.1 T20I batter is recovering from an ankle injury and has not featured in any series since December last year. Suryakumar was last seen in the third T20I match against South Africa and has since not played any match for India as he sustained an injury. In January, he underwent ankle surgery.

The dynamic T20I batter posted a 'heartbreak' emoji in his Instagram story on Tuesday.

At the Mumbai Indians' pre-season press conference on Monday, head coach Mark Boucher referred to Suryakumar's injury and said that the team management is waiting for updates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Boucher said that they have faced fitness problems and that Mumbai Indians have a "world-class" medical team.

"We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as is sport," Boucher said.

Recently, the World No.1 T20I batter took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of him working out at the gym. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Kaam chalu hai doston, Milte hain jaldi."

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MI IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (C), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

