Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 : Suryakumar Yadav wished the Indian team "all the luck" for the challenging Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

India's depth of players has been one of the strongest suits of the modern-day giants. The extent of the layers in the Indian system was on full display as captain Suryakumar Yadav led the Men in Blue to a 3-1 T20I series win in the absence of mainstays.

Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill missed the tour due to the five-match Test series against Australia, which is set to begin next week in Perth.

The five Tests in Australia could potentially dictate the fate of the World Test Championship final next year in London.

With the run of form against India following a historic series whitewash on home turf against New Zealand, India would need to pull four victories out of the five games to seal a trip to London.

"For the squad in Australia, I wish them all the luck. I know they're well prepared going into the series, and I know it'll be a challenging one, but at the same time, I wish them all the luck," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

For the past two days, India ramped up its preparations for the gruelling Test series that lies ahead of them. India held an intra-squad match simulation where batters tried to bolster their preparations for the Perth Test, a place where bounce is a constant theme for the pacers.

Due to the minimal gap between the two series, India took a couple of young faces to the tour and delivered a series win, even with the available prospects. With the series done and dusted, players will return to India to take part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for their respective states.

Impressed by the youngsters' hunger and drive to play domestic cricket, Suryakumar believes this depicts the strong base of Indian cricket.

"I think it says a lot about how strong the base of Indian cricket is. Guys playing a lot of domestic cricket going back home. Even before this game, I realised I know these guys are talking about going back and playing a lot of domestic cricket for the respective state," Suryakumar said.

"So that speaks a lot about their urge to go back play for the street and do well deliver there as well and keep that run so," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor