Suryakumar Yadav strokes masterful half century in debut innings in Australia

India have set a target of 159 runs vs Western Australia in their first warm-up match in Perth before the T20 World Cup 2022. With the likes of Virat Kohli rested, India raced to 158/6 in 20 overs, as Suryakumar Yadav registered a half-century.

Other than facing Western Australia in two practice games, India will meet Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, scheduled for October 23 and will be held in Melbourne.