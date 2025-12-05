Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Aditya Tare; tops Mumbai's T20 run charts

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has added another milestone to his illustrious career, becoming the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in T20 cricket. He surpassed Aditya Tare's record, moving to the top of the charts with 1,717 runs. Suryakumar's tally, built over 71 matches, has come at an impressive strike rate of 145.38 and includes nine half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 94.

Suryakumar Yadav is playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for his state. He achieved this feat while batting against Kerala. He scored a valuable 32 off 25 balls.

Aditya Tare now stands second on the list with 1,713 runs from 68 games, followed closely by Shreyas Iyer, who has accumulated 1,706 runs in 54 matches for Mumbai.

Suryakumar's numbers at the international level further underline his class. In 95 T20Is, he has amassed 2,754 runs, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries, striking at a remarkable 164.41.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) record is equally outstanding. Across 166 matches, Surya has scored 4,311 runs, featuring two centuries and 29 fifties. He has also appeared in eight Champions League T20 (CLT20) games, scoring 123 runs at an average of 41.

Consistency, flair, and an innate sense of leadership continue to define Suryakumar Yadav's journey, one that keeps scaling new heights with each passing season.

