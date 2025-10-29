Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays for Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match: India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a serious injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. After learning about his condition, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s mother prayed for his speedy recovery during Chhath Puja. Suryakumar’s mother was seen offering prayers during the festival and asking others to pray for Iyer’s health. She said she felt very bad after hearing about his condition and wished that he returned home safely. Suryakumar’s sister, Dinal Yadav, shared a video of their mother’s prayers on Instagram. The video later went viral on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav's Mother praying for Shreyas Iyer's speedy Recovery. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/U6eHM2YOLS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2025

Iyer sustained a spleen laceration and internal bleeding while fielding in the match. He collapsed on the ground and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. Scans confirmed the internal injury. Doctors managed to stop the bleeding without surgery.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen that caused a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. The board added that the bleeding was controlled and Iyer’s condition is stable. He remains under observation.

Suryakumar spoke about Iyer’s health during a press conference before the T20I series against Australia. He said he had been in touch with the team’s physio and also spoke with Iyer. “He is stable and responding well,” Suryakumar said. “It is good that he is talking and in normal condition.”

Iyer continues to be monitored by doctors in Sydney. His return to the field will depend on how quickly he recovers.