Suryavanshi, George centuries guide India U19 to 393/7 against SA U19

Benoni [South Africa], January 7 : Twin centuries from openers Aaron George and skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi took India U19 to 393/7 in their 50 overs against South Africa U19 in their third and final ODI of the series at Benoni on Wednesday.

India has already won the series and holds an unassailable 2-0 lead. In three matches, Suryavanshi has topped the charts with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of over 187, including a century and fifty.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. India was off to a fine start as George and skipper Suryavanshi (127 in 74 balls, with nine fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 171.62) put on an unbeaten 227-run opening stand.

George, who made 118 in 106 balls, with 10 fours, stitched a 52-run stand with Vedant Trivedi (34 in 42 balls, with a four).

Team India eventually collapsed to 335/7 in 43.2 overs, but it was Mohamed Enaan (28* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Henil Patel (19* in 21 balls, with a four) who put on a half-century partnership to power India into 390s.

Ntando Soni (3/61 in eight overs) and Jason Rowles (2/59 in nine overs) were the top bowlers for South Africa.

In 18 Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi has scored 973 runs in 18 innings at an average of 54.05, with a strike rate of 164.08, including three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 171.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor