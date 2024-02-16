Sutherland's imperious double century helps Australia take command in Perth Test against SA

Perth [Australia], February 16 : Annabel Sutherland's imperious double century on day two of the Only Test helped ruthless Australia dominate the Perth Test against South Africa at the WACA on Friday.

Sutherland's 210 was the architect of Australia's sizzling display with the bat as they posted 575 for 9- the highest total in women's Test history- before Aussie captain Alyssa Healy declared their innings.

Kim Garth and Darcie Brown sizzled with the ball again as they claimed two and one wickets respectively, leaving South Africa at 67/3. At the time of stumps, Proteas' score read 67/3 - trail by a monster 432 runs - with Tazmin Brits (18) and Delmi Tucker (27) standing unbeaten at the crease.

To ensure that no more damage was done before stumps, Tucker and the British batsmen put up an unbroken 54-run stand. Despite this, the tourists still have a huge task ahead of them to stop Australia from winning on Saturday.

Sutherland, 22, rewrote the record books with her incredible 210 from 256 deliveries, making it her day.

With their most successful batter, Ellyse Perry, back in the sheds, the hosts had once been 3-12, so her contribution to leading Australia to 9-575d, the highest total in the history of women's Test cricket, was all the more remarkable.

Sutherland kept crossing the milestones on Friday as she added more suffering to a tired Proteas attack over the course of two and a half sessions.

When she was eventually out on 210, three runs short of Ellyse Perry's Australian record of 213no, she had achieved the fastest double century by an Australian woman in Test cricket history, reaching the landmark in 248 balls and shattering Karen Rolton's previous record of 306.

On day 1, Australia knocked South Africa out for 76 in the first innings before taking a commanding advantage at the conclusion of the day. Darcie Brown, Australia's fast bowler, was the architect of the team's blistering performance with the ball, taking her first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Brief score: South Africa Women 76 & 67/3 (Tazmin Brits 18, Delmi Tucker 27; Kim Garth 2-8) vs Australia 575/9 d (Annabel Sutherland 210, Alyssa Healy 99; Masabata Klaas 3-85).

