Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine Achieve MAJOR Milestones During New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand stars Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine reached significant career milestones during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 6, 2025. Bates became the first woman cricketer to play 350 international matches. Devine featured in her 300th international match, joining an elite group of players.

Bates and Devine have been mainstays of New Zealand cricket for nearly two decades. Bates made her ODI debut in 2006 against India at the age of 19. Devine started a few months later against Australia at 17. Both players have shown remarkable consistency and commitment to the game.

Expressing her sentiments on the occasion, Bates said, “It is (special). When you talk about that number, you feel it has gone so quickly. Cannot believe I have been out there 350 times wearing that Fern.” “To think that we have had 650 games between us (Devine and me) is pretty surreal. Looking forward to getting out there with her, and really important game for us.”

When asked about her aim for the game against South Africa, Bates replied, “Runs and a win is always what I am after. Want to contribute with the bat. As a group, need to go out there and express ourselves. If we can improve on that (performance against Australia), we will have a really good chance against South Africa.”

New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss. Both teams fielded the same lineups as in their previous matches.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match 7 Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba