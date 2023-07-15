Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : The cricket fraternity congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into orbit on Friday.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah were amongst those to praise ISRO's achievement.

"ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind!," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISRO"

"Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind!" former India batter Suresh Raina tweeted.

"India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! Proud moment for every Indian," former India batter Yuvraj Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into orbit and for scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Chandrayan-3 lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

