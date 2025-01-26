Sydney Thunder set to face Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2024-25 final

Hobart [Australia], January 26 : Former champions Sydney Thunder are set to clash with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 final at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.

Sydney Thunder, who won the title in the 2015-16 season, will aim to reclaim the trophy after a nine-year gap. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes, who have finished as runners-up twice (2013-14 and 2017-18), will be looking to secure their first-ever BBL title.

The Hurricanes, led by Nathan Ellis, enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing at the top of the league stage points table. With players like Matthew Wade, Shai Hope, and Tim David delivering consistent performances, they defeated the Sydney Sixers by 12 runs in the Qualifier to secure their spot in the final.

Sydney Thunder, under the leadership of David Warner, took a slightly longer route to the final. After overcoming Melbourne Stars in the Knockout, they edged past the Sydney Sixers in the Challenger to set up the summit clash.

David Warner has been the standout performer with the bat this season, scoring 357 runs in 11 matches, including an unbeaten 88 against the Hurricanes at the same venue as the final. For the Hurricanes, Mitchell Owen has been their top run-scorer, amassing 344 runs in 10 matches.

On the bowling front, Nathan Ellis has taken 10 wickets for the Hurricanes, while Chris Green has led Thunder's attack with 12 wickets.

In the league stage, the Hurricanes chased down a target of 165 against the Thunder in just 17 overs during their only completed encounter. The second league meeting between the two sides was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sydney Thunder aim to add a second title to their name, while the Hurricanes will be eager to lift their maiden BBL trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor