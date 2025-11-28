Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rajat Patidar set to rejoin MP squad

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Rajat Patidar has recovered from his left-knee injury and has been cleared to play by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He is set to rejoin the Madhya Pradesh squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in Kolkata on Friday.

Patidar will be available for selection from the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting Sunday. Patidar's return will be a significant boost, given his impressive form before the injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Madhya Pradesh skipper Patidar has been out of competitive cricket for four weeks due to a persistent left-knee injury. He first experienced knee pain during MP's opening Ranji Trophy match against Punjab on October 15 and missed the last two weeks of the tournament. Patidar had played for India A in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A on October 30, but his injury forced him to take a break.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Patidar completed a 10-day rehabilitation programme and received an RTP (return to play) certificate from the CoE's medical team. He has resumed batting.

Patidar started the Ranji season with a double century against Punjab, also scoring two centuries and two half-centuries during the course of a title-winning run as Central Zone captain in the season-opening Duleep Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 will be his first white-ball games since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden title. Since then, Patidar has been elevated to all-format captaincy for his state side, replacing Shubham Sharma.

Patidar was instrumental in Madhya Pradesh's runner-up finish in the previous SMAT season. He was the second-highest run-getter, scoring 428 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 186.08. Patidar's explosive batting was highlighted by 27 sixes, the most in the tournament, showcasing his aggressive style.

