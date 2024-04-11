T20 Deaf Indian Premier League in Jammu to start from April 16

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organizing the fifth T-20 Deaf Indian Premier League in Jammu, from April 16 to April 19.

In its inaugural edition, eight specially-abled men's teams from different parts of the country will compete on the field to clinch the coveted Premier League trophy.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, commented, " We are grateful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Trans Asia Hotels Private Limited, University of Jammu and Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association for their wholehearted support to our movement of supporting our forthcoming tournaments in the state of Jammu & Kashmir"

The four-day tournament will kick off with a special opening ceremony organized on Tuesday, April 16 at 9 AM at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu the teams will play a total of 14 matches before making it to the finals.

The two best teams will face each other in the final match scheduled for April 18.

Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group Principal partner, said, "We are delighted, committed to extend our support for the fifth T-20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2024. It will help to motivate the specially-abled youth of the country to dream big and strive hard to achieve their dreams as nothing is impossible. We are looking forward to a long partnership with the brand."

The winning team and the players will be felicitated for their exceptional performance at the closing ceremony to be held on January 11 at 4 PM.

The IDCA T-20 champions will receive a prize of Rs 2,00,000, while the runner-up will get Rs 1,00,000. The best individual sportsmen in categories such as batting, bowling, fielding, super sixes will receive cash awards.

Supporting the tournament, Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, "With our program, KFC Kshamata, we have been on a journey to maximise potential and support ability imbalance gaps. Our partnership with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association marks a key milestone in our endeavour to maximise the potential and provide equal opportunities for persons with disability. As title sponsor, we continue to focus on driving visibility, skill development and extending growth opportunities for hearing-impaired cricketers. Together with the IDCA we support the growth of the sport of deaf cricket, at both national and international levels."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, added, " We are delighted and feel proud to get teams from Indian states to play in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. We thank all our support partners and state associations, for their belief in our endeavour to promote deaf cricket both in India & Internationally.

