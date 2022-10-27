T20 WC 2022: South Africa opt to bat against Bangladesh

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground. Both South Africa and Bangladesh have played one match each. Bangladesh are currently at the top of the Super 12s Group B standings with two points as they defeated Netherlands by 9 runs in their first match.

On the other hand, South Africa are placed at no. 3 with one point as their first match against Zimbabwe was called off due to rain. South Africa will be praying to the rain gods on Wednesday to stay away. South Africa were only 13 runs away from a win against Zimbabwe when rain ended proceedings in Hobart.