T20 WC: Afghanistan blown away by Rabada-Jansen, cleaned up for 56 runs by South Africa in semis

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], June 27 : Afghanistan were blown away by fiery spells from South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen and bundled out for just 56 runs in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Tarouba on Thursday.

Afghanistan's big-match inexperience was visible as they were absolutely clueless against more proven Proteas bowlers.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan was off to a poor start as pacer Marco Jansen got the big wicket of the tournament's leading run-scorer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with a fine catch from Reeza Hendricks at slips. Gurbaz was gone for a three-ball duck, and Afghanistan was 4/1 in one over.

The Proteas continued their thunderous bowling, though Gulbadin Naib tried to take down the pacer with two classy boundaries. His off stump was crashed by a Jansen delivery, removing him for nine in eight balls. Afghanistan was 16/2 in 2.3 overs.

Kagiso Rabada also joined the feast and made the most of the bat and pad gap of Afghan batters to castle Ibrahim Zadran (2) and experienced all-rounder Mohammed Nabi (0). Afghanistan was falling like a pack of cards, at 20/4 in 3.4 overs.

Nangeyalia Kharote was Jansen's third victim, caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for just two runs in seven balls. Afghanistan was 23/5 in five overs and Proteas were on fire.

At the end of six overs, Afghanistan was 28/5, with Karim Janat (0*) and Azmatullah Omarzai

(10*) unbeaten.

Proteas pacers just could not be stopped, as Omarzai handed an easy catch to Tristan Stubbs at sweeper cover on a delivery by Anrich Nortje. Afghans were 29/6 in 6.3 overs.

Skipper Rashid Khan and Karim gave Afghans a bit of relief from the onslaught by South African pacers, with Rashid slamming Rabada for two fours and Karim taking down some spin as well.

Afghanistan reached the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs.

The brief 21-run partnership ended with Karim being trapped leg-before-wicket by Shamsi for just eight runs in 13 balls. Afghanistan was 50/7 in 9.3 overs.

Shamsi also removed Noor Ahmed for a duck in the same over. Afghanistan was 50/8 in 9.5 overs.

Rashid was cleaned up by Nortje for just eight runs. Afghanistan was 50/9 in 10.2 overs.

Shamsi took the final wicket, removing Naveen ul Haq for just two runs. Afghanistan was skittled out for 56 in 11.5 overs.

Jansen (3/16) and Shamsi (3/6) were the top bowlers for SA. Rabada (2/14) and Nortje (2/7) also bowled well for SA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor