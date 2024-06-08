T20 WC: Afghanistan skipper Rashid lauds openers' running between wickets following win over NZ

Providence [Guyana], June 8 : Following his side's win over New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan lauded his team's openers Rahmalluh Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran for displaying excellent running between the wickets whenever boundaries dried up, which also showcased their immense stamina and energy.

Spin wizard Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi showcased their prowess as they dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup helping Afghanistan demolish the Blackcaps, registering an 84 runs victory in the Group C match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium on Friday (local time).

Speaking afterwards in the post-match press conference, Rashid said about strike rotation by Gurbaz and Zadran, "Well, I think energy is very important in T20 and that you have to show it either you batting, bowling, or fielding - energy is the biggest thing which gives all the guys the kind of motivation they need and the way the openers run between the wicket in the last two games was exceptionally well. They batted 12-15 overs and they were still running two runs and three runs in the 10th, 12th over and that is the kind of hard work they have done you know. It does not just happen in the game. There is lots of hard work behind it."

"They took care of their self and I think that is the main reason behind that, that they are very fit. They knew that this condition would come where we would have to run those twos and threes. So, for me, that is very satisfying when I see the batters running between the wicket very hard," added Rashid.

Speaking about the excited fans back home, Rashid said that cricket is a source of happiness to everyone back home in Afghanistan and they do not miss any games no matter what time they take place.

"I am very sure this will give them so much to enjoy, to celebrate this victory. Recently, we had so many good wins against the big teams but this one was also a very special one and thank you to everyone for giving us all the love and support and prayers and we as a team will try our best to give the best for the rest of the games as well," he concluded.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat first. An opening partnership of 103 runs between Gurbaz (80 in 56 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Zadran (44 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (22 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Afghanistan to 159/6 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) were the top bowlers for Kiwis.

In the run-chase of 160 runs, Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals with Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17) and Rashid (4/17) destroying them within their opening spell. Only Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) touched the double-digit mark and the Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Gurbaz was the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Now, with two wins in two matches, Afghanistan is at the top of the Group C. NZ is at the bottom, having lost their first game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor