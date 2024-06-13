T20 WC: Arshdeep's swift spell, Suryakumar-Dube's 72-run stand seal Super-8 spot for India following win over USA

New York [USA], June 13 : Arshdeep Singh's pace blitz, followed by Suryakuamar Yadav and Shivam Dube's 72-run partnership, ensured India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they clinched a 7-wicket win over the co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

India secured their place in the Super 8, but en route to victory, they were asked a lot of questions by the USA.

The 'Men in Blue' lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the tricky chase of 111. After a nervy start, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant's 29-run partnership gave India a moment of reprieve.

Shivam Dube, who has been struggling for form, arrived on the crease to pull India out of a peculiar situation.

Dube and Suryakumar took their time to understand the nature of the surface. They ensured that India didn't allow the asking rate to go beyond their reach.

After the 15th over, the USA were docked five runs after failing to begin an over in 60 seconds for the third time in an innings.

After losing five runs, the USA players looked deflated, with their body language visibly dropping.

Suryakumar and Dube opened their arms to chase down the total and complete the highest successful run chase in New York with ten deliveries to spare.

Earlier in the innings, Arshdeep finished with incredible figures of 4-9 while Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets, conceding 14 runs. For the USA, Steven Taylor slammed 24 while Nitish Kumar played a crucial knock of 27 off 23 balls.

Opted to ball first, Arshdeep Singh gave the USA a double blow in the very first over of the game as he removed Shayan Jahangir for a duck and Andries Gous for 2, putting the hosts under pressure with his tough lines and length bowling.

Stand-in captain Aaron Jones then displayed some brilliant shots before falling prey to Hardik Pandya for 11.

After losing three wickets, Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar out in the middle, started the rescue job. Axar Patel then provided his team with a big wicket of well-set batter Steven Taylor for 24. Arshdeep was then brought back into the attack and the pacer removed dangerous batter Nitish for 27, leaving USA tottering at 81/5.

Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh then opened their hands to slam seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah for one four and six, gathering 14 runs. Hardik Pandya bagged his second wicket of the match as he dismissed veteran batter Anderson for 14.

In the last over, USA batters Jasdeep Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk managed to gather 7 runs to take their team's total to 110/8.

Brief score: USA 110/8 (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27; Arshdeep Singh 4-9) vs India 111/3 (Suryakumar Yadav 50*, Shivam Dube 31*; Saurabh Netravalkar 2-18).

