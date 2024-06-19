T20 WC: Bangladesh pacer Tanzim fined 15 per cent match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], June 19 : Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

ICC released an official statement to announce that during the clash on Sunday, Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match."

The incident took place at the end of the third over of Nepal's innings. After bowling a delivery, Tanzim walked towards Nepal batter Rohit Paudel in an aggressive manner and made inappropriate physical contact.

In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to Tanzim's disciplinary record. It was his first offence in 24-months.

Tanzim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

During the game, Bangladesh batters once again struggled to muster up runs on the board on a surface that provided ample turn for the spinners.

The batting line-up folded against the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and captain Rohit Paudel. Both spinners picked two wickets each and gave away 37 runs in their combined eight-over spell.

With pacers chipping in with a couple of wickets, Bangladesh folded on 106 in 19.3 overs. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with his 17-run knock of 22 deliveries.

When batters failed to leave their mark, Bangladesh's bowling line-up stepped up to salvage a win for them.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib spearheaded the attack and wreaked havoc with Mustafizur Rahman, providing the ideal support to the pacer.

Tanzim claimed a four-wicket haul while Mustafizur scythed three wickets to put Nepal on the backfoot.

Shakib provided the ideal support by chipping in with two crucial wickets. Their combined efforts forced Nepal to bundle on 85 and seal a 21-run win for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will begin the Super 8 by facing Australia at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

