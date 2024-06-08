T20 WC: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto wins toss, opts to field agaisnt Sri Lanka

Dallas [US], June 8 : Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the Group D match to start their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at Grand Prairie Stadium on Friday (local time).

The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is the most interesting to watch because the two Asian giants had a lot of drama and controversy over the years, making this a high-octane matchup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be aiming to start their campaign on winning note while Sri Lanka have already played one game in this league, suffering a 6-wicket defeat in their tournament opener.

The Islanders struggled in their first game against South Africa, as the pitch suited the bowlers and they were bowled away for 77.

Speaking at the time of toss, Shanto said, "We would like to bowl first as we expect some seam and swing early on. Very important especially in this format, the top four have been doing a lot of hard work in the last few days. It (the pitch) looks a bit dry."

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said, "We don't mind batting first. We are going with two genuine fast bowlers and two genuine spinners, two-seam bowling all-rounders. It depends on the match situation on where I come out to bat."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana.

