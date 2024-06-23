T20 WC: Chris Jordan's 4-wicket haul restricts USA to 115 against England

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : Pacer Chris Jordan's four-wicket haul helped England to restrict the United States to 115 in the Super Eights match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler-led Team England opted to field against the United States and their decision did go in their favour.

The English bowling attack dominated the game from the very first moment and successfully stopped the US batting lineup to 115.

Steven Taylor (12 runs from 13 balls, 2 fours) and Andries Gous (8 runs from 5 balls, 1 six) displayed a sluggish performance in the game after they could only make a nine-run stand. Reece Topley made the first breakthrough of the match after he removed Gous in the first over.

Nitish Kumar (30 runs from 24 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) was the standout batter as he scored the most runs among his teammates. However, Kumar's knock came to an end in the 11th over when Adil Rashid picked up his wicket.

Corey Anderson (29 runs from 28 balls, 1 six) also tried his best to add some crucial runs on the scoreboard. But Anderson's knock came to an end in the 19th over when Chris Jordan delivered a low full toss, to which the US batter tried to smash it over the long-on, where Harry Brook made no mistake to take the catch.

Jordan picked up his second wicket after dismissing Ali Khan for a two-ball duck in the third ball of the 19th over.

The 19th over showed the dominance of the English bowling attack as Jordan removed Nosthush Kenjige in the fourth ball.

Minutes later, Jordan completed his hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2024 after dismissing Saurabh Netravalkar for a golden duck in the fifth ball and US' inning to 115.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he picked up four wickets and gave 10 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid also bagged two wickets in their respective spells. Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

England need 116 runs to win the match.

Brief score: US 115 (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29, Harmeet Singh 21; Chris Jordan 4/10) vs England.

