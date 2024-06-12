New York [US], June 12 : Following the seven-wicket win over Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir said the conditions at New York's Nassau County International Stadium were "demanding".

Pakistan clinched their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a 7-wicket triumph over Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Tuesday. In another low-scoring chase, Pakistan managed to get two points and keep their hopes of making it into the Super 8 alive.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Amir said, "As a bowler, you have to adapt to any conditions. I was just trying to hit the right areas, the conditions were demanding. As a professional you have to be clear in your role, I know I have to bowl with the new ball and at the death, I'm ready for anything. I bowled the away swinger for 3-4 deliveries, I then decided to swing it back in (on the dismissal of Navneet Dhaliwal). Much needed win, we have to win the next match and then who knows?."

In the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Pakistan pacers troubled Canadian batters, exposing their lack of experience against top teams. Except for a half-century from Aaron Johnson (52 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), none of the batters could make an impact and Canada made just 106/7 in their 20 overs.

Amir (2/13) was the top bowler for Pakistan, followed by Haris Rauf (2/26). Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 107, Pakistan lost opener Saim Ayub (6) early. Then a 63-run partnership for the second wicket between Mohammed Rizwan (53* in 53 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Babar Azam (33 in 33 balls, with a four and six) helped Pakistan get back in the game. Rizwan along with Usman Khan (2*) took Pakistan to the winning total with seven wickets and 15 balls in hand.

Dillon Heyliger (2/18) was the top wicket-taker for Canada.

Amir took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Pakistan is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points. Canada is at number four with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

