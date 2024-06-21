T20 WC: England win toss, decide to bowl against South Africa

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 21 : Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

South Africa were placed in Group D of the T20 World Cup 2024 along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. The Proteas displayed a stunning performance previously and won all their group-stage matches. They are coming into this match after beating the United States by 18 runs.

England were placed in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024 along with Australia, Scotland, Namibia, and Oman. They finished in second place in Group B. They are coming into this match after West Indies by eight wickets.

England skipper Jos Buttler confirmed that they have not made any changes in the squad.

"We're going to bowl first today. Fresh wicket, looks a good pitch. Maybe a little bit of moisture early on. Chased well the other day, so will back that formula again. Going with the same team. Obviously want to look after him as well as we can (Jofra). He's in a good place," Buttler said.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that there's a bit of moisture at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

"Would've also bowled first, just on the basis it's an early start and there's a bit of moisture. Most of the games moving forward we have to start well. Hopefully the boys are nice and fresh for today's challenge. Top-order needed it, spent some time out there. Reminder of how to score runs in this part of the world," Markram said.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

