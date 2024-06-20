T20 WC: England's Phil Salt continues golden run against West Indies, a look at statistics

Castries [Saint Lucia], June 20 : England batter Phil Salt continued his fine streak of performances against West Indies in T20Is on Thursday, helping his side make a statement with an eight-wicket win over two-time champions in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight game at Saint Lucia.

In the match, Salt scored an unbeaten 87* in 47 balls, with seven fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 185.11. His knock helped England chase down WI's target of 181 runs easily.

In nine innings against West Indies, Salt has scored 478 runs at an average of 68.28 and a strike rate of 186.71, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score against them is 119. He has smashed 34 fours and 32 sixes, smashing a boundary every four balls against them.

Salt's total of 32 sixes against West Indies is the most by any England player in T20Is against an opponent, over Eoin Morgan's 26 sixes against New Zealand.

Also, Salt's tally of 478 runs against West Indies is the most runs by an England player against West Indies in T20Is, above Alex Hales' 423 runs in 13 innings against the two-time champions.

Coming to the game, England put West Indies to bat first after winning the toss. Johnson Charles (38 in 34 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Nicholas Pooran (36 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Rovman Powell (36 in 17 balls, with five sixes) played some fine knocks to take WI to 180/4 in their 20 overs.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Jofra Archer took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Salt (87) and Jonny Bairstow (48* in 26 balls, with five fours and two sixes) blew away WI with their hitting, reaching the target with eight wickets and 15 balls in hand.

Salt secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor