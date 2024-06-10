T20 WC: Klassen, Miller help South Africa claw back against Bangladesh to post 113/6

New York [US], June 10 : Heinrich Klassen and David Miller helped South Africa claw back their way into the match to post a 113/6 total against Bangladesh's fiery pace attack in their ICC T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

A fiery three-wicket haul from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and two scalps by Taskin Ahmed helped the Tigers restrict Proteas to a 113 while keeping things tight in the death overs.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Nevertheless, even after Quinton de Kock scored 10 runs off of the first three balls of the game, the Tigers had the best of the first few overs. Tanzim Sakib and Taskin Ahmed rocked the Proteas top-order on a better surface in New York

Most of the damage was done in the powerplay by Tanzim Hazan Sakib, who took out Reeza Hendricks (0 off 1), De Kock (18 off 11), and Tristan Stubbs (0 off 5). Taskin Ahmed also contributed, cleaning up captain Aiden Markram for 4.

After the burst of early wickets, South Africa was down 25/4 after the first six overs, but Heinrich Klassen and David Miller handled the charge, eyeing another rescue job.

Miller and Klaasen stitched up the 79-run stand, clawing their way back into the match in New York. David Miller rescued the innings once again, this time forging a partnership with Klaasen. The duo batted slowly on what was a two-paced wicket with some spongy bounce.

Klaasen took the odd chance against spin but this time pacer Ahmed came back to strike, removing 46. Bangladesh kept things tight in the death to keep the target to just 114.

Brief score: South Africa 113/6 (Heinrich Klassen 46, David Miller 29; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-18) vs Bangladesh.

