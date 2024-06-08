T20 WC: Miller's fighting fifty powers South Africa's first win over Netherlands in ICC event

New York [US], June 8 : A fighting half-century by David Miller helped South Africa overcome brilliant opening spells by pacer Vivian Kingma and Logan Van Beek to secure a four-wicket win against the Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Nassau County Stadium in New York on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa have finally toppled the Dutch side in an ICC event, after losing to them in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and Cricket World Cup last year in India. South Africa are at the top of Group D with two wins in two games, while Netherlands is at the third spot with a win and loss in two games.

In the run-chase of 104 runs, South Africa did not have a fine start as the pace duo of Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek managed to make early in-roads into Proteas batting. Quinton de Kock was run out without facing a ball by Paul van Meekeran and Max O'Dowd, followed by opener Reeza Hendricks being castled by Van Beek for just three runs in 10 balls.

Kingma struck twice, removing dangerous Aiden Markram (0) and Heinrich Klaasen (4) quickly. Skipper Scott Edwards and Tim Pringle did fine job as fielders to sink Proteas to 12/4 in 4.3 overs.

The pair of David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, two finishers, were given the responsibility of rebuilding the innings and taking Proteas to victory.

At the end of six overs, Proteas were 16/4, with Miller (1*) and Stubbs (6*) unbeaten.

Proteas looked really scratchy on this trick surface, struggling to score boundaries, with Miller getting the first boundary in the ninth over.

Halfway through the innings, Proteas were 32/4, with Miller (13*) and Stubbs (9*) unbeaten.

With a massive six over long-on by Miller, South Africa reached the 50-run mark in 11.5 overs.

In the second half, run-scoring got a little easier for Proteas and they managed to get a four or six at least per over. At the end of 15 overs, SA were 75/4, with Miller (33*) and Stubbs (31*) unbeaten.

However, after playing a maiden, pressure got the better of Proteas and Bas de Leede got Stubbs caught by Van Beek for 33 (37 balls), with a four and six. South Africa were 77/5 in 16.2 overs.

Miller tried to ease off some pressure with a six in the 18th over but Marco Jansen was cleaned up by van Beek for just three runs in five balls. South Africa were 88/6 in 17.5 overs.

Miller fought to keep Proteas alive, reaching a well-made half-century in 50 balls, with three fours and three sixes. Miller hit a six, ending the Proteas chase at 106/6 in 18.5 overs. Miller scored 59* in 51 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Kingma (2/12) and Van Beek (2/21) were the top bowlers for the Netherlands.

Earlier, brilliant bowling effort from Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman helped South Africa to restrict Netherlands to 103/9 in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup.

The Proteas dominated and gave Netherlands little chance to score runs in the first innings.

After winning the toss, Aiden Markram-led South Africa put Netherlands to bat first and the decision to field first did go in their favour.

