T20 WC: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia win toss, opt to field against Namibia

North Sound [Antigua], June 12 : Mitchell Marsh-led Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 march at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

Australia are coming into this match after beating England by 36 runs in their previous match. The Aussies hold the second place in the Group B standings with four points and have a net run rate of +1.875.

While Namibia are coming into this game after suffering a five-wicket loss against Scotland. They hold the third place in the table with two points and have a net run rate of -0.309.

Speaking at the toss, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus confirmed that they have made three changes in their squad and will be looking forward to beating Australia.

"We have three changes, we would have bowled first as well. What an exciting prospect for us. Hopefully, it will be an upset if we beat the mighty Australia, we will give our best shot," Erasmus said.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that Nathan Ellis will be replacing Mitchel Starc in the playing eleven for the Aussies.

"We are going to bowl first. It looks a nice wicket. Nathan Ellis comes in for Starc, that's the change. We have played a lot of cricket, looking forward to the challenge. It was a real change in the last game, that was pleasing," Marsh said.

Namibia Playing XI: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

