T20 WC: Monank Patel-led USA win toss, opt to field against Pakistan

Dallas [US], June 6 : Monank Patel-led USA won the toss and decided to bowl against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas on Thursday.

US had a great start to the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after they clinched a seven-wicket win against Canada in the opening match of the tournament. Currently, the US are standing in second place on the Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2024 with two points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming into the tournament after a disappointing T20 series loss against England. The 'Men in Green' are not in their best form but will be looking forward to starting the campaign on a good note.

The US skipper Monank Patel said that they want to make sure they play their best cricket.

"We will bowl first. We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us," Monank said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirmed Imad Wasim suffered an injury and will be playing with four pacers against the US.

"We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers," Babar said.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

United States Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (Wk/C), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

