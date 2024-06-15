T20 WC: Nepal win toss, opt to field against South Africa

Kingstown [St. Vincent], June 15 : Nepal won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown here on Saturday.

Nepal stand in fourth place in the Group D standings with just one point but they still have a thin chance to qualify for the Super Eights of the tournament for which they need to win their two matches.

While South Africa are in great form and are unbeaten in the marquee event. The Proteas have already qualified for the Super Eights of the tournament. Aiden Markram's side is coming into this match after beating Bangladesh by four runs.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said their bowlers will find it easier to bowl first against the Proteas since there will be dew in the second inning.

"We'll chase, there will be dew in the second innings. It will be easier for our bowlers to bowl first, batting should also be easier in the second inning. We got some good time for preparation. Got some time to setup our skills and train," Paudel said.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram confirmed that Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Keshav Maharaj in the first eleven.

"We would've probably looked to bat first so not too unhappy with it. Opportunity for our batters to get some time out in the middle and get some confidence. There's too much pride in the squad, we've seen Nepal play some really good cricket so we look forward to that challenge. One change, Keshav Maharaj is going to miss out for Tabraiz Shamsi. He hasn't had much game time so this is the last opportunity to get him some game time before the Super 8s," Markram said.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

