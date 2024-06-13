T20 WC: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards wins toss, elects to field against Bangladesh

Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], June 13 : Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Group D match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

With South Africa securing one Super Eight slot in Group D, Bangladesh and the Netherlands are the two leading challengers for the remaining spot. Both have one win and one loss, with net run rate serving as the only present differentiator.

Bangladesh opened their campaign with a two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka before falling to South Africa despite being in good position. The Netherlands overcame Nepal in their tournament opener before falling to South Africa.

At the time of toss, Edwards said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Not too many international games have been played here recently. Our boys are looking forward to it, we have been playing some good cricket. Aryan Dutt is in for Teja Nidamanuru."

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, "I don't mind batting first. Looks a good wicket. With the new ball, we have to be careful. Rishad is very exciting, luckily we have got a leggie. Hope he continues his form. No changes, same XI."

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Vivian Kingma.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman.

