T20 WC: New Zealand win toss, opt to field, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ruled out due to injury

Guyana [West Indies], June 8 : New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field in their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Afghanistan in the Group C clash at the Providence Stadium.

Afghanistan have already had the experience of playing in Guyana. They won their tournament opening clash against Uganda earlier this week. The Kiwis will be hoping to begin their campaign on a successful note as well.

After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, "We will have a bowl. We want to use it first up. Hope the dew stays away. Everybody's preparations have been different. The training has been good. We had day time and night time sessions. Tonight Southee, Sodhi, Rachin and Neesham miss out."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said during the time of the toss, "T20 is not much about the toss. We will look to get used to the conditions. We had couple of days of practice. We tried to relax. Have had a good start in the competition. Mujeeb is out. He has had a hand injury. Noor is in. Mujeeb has been struggling with his hand for the last 7-8 months. Hopefully, he will come back soon for us."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

