T20 WC: Oman captain Aqib Ilyas wins toss, elects to bat against Scotland

St John's [Antigua], June 9 : Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland in their Group B match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

In their opening match, Scotland had England under the pump with the bat before the rain led to a washout. Scotland then faced Namibia in their second match and pulled off a fine chase on a tricky pitch.

On the other hand, Oman suffered defeats in their both matches and are placed at the bottom of the table in Group B.

Speaking at the time of toss, Ilyas said, "We will be batting first. It's a new game, we don't go into the history, we go with fresh minds. If we set a good target, our bowlers are doing well. We have two changes."

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said, "We are happy taking the ball first, there's one short boundary so it won't be easy to defend. We have a very good opportunity and we are looking forward to this game. We have one change for this game. Brad Currey is out and Saafyan Sharif comes in his place."

Oman (Playing XI): Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan.

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal.

