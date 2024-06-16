T20 WC: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against Ireland in final Group A game

Florida [USA], June 16 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field against Ireland in the final game of Group A at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Sunday.

The clash between Pakistan and Ireland won't hold much consequence as both teams have been eliminated from the race of Super 8. After a deflating run in the group stage, both teams will be keen to end their tournament on a high note. The team that ends up on the losing side will finish at the bottom of Group A.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after winning the toss, "We'll have a bowl first. Last three days, the pitch has been covered, a little bit of moisture on it. As a professional, you need to prepare for every match. We'll look to play our best. We have one change. Naseem isn't playing, Abbas is playing."

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said during the time of the toss, "That's what we would have done (bowl first). Under the covers for a while, there'll be a little bit up top. Hopefully, we can through that and put a score on the board. We put one on the board, got 1-0 up in the series (against Pakistan) and then didn't manage to go on and win it. WC brings a different scenario. Young miss out today, Ben White is in."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

