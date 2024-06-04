T20 WC: Scotland win toss, opt to bat first against defending champions England

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 4 : Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against the defending champions, England, at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday.

England and Scotland are placed in Group B along with Australia, Oman, and Namibia.

"We are going to bat first, wicket looks dry. The wickets can change. It's going to be important to adapt and need to put a good score. It's an early game, could be different. Need to quickly adapt. Really excited to get this opportunity. Looking forward to this tournament. Focus is on today's game, as a team we are looking forward to the challenge. A lot of this group was a part of that game," Berrington said after winning the toss.

England skipper Jos Buttler said that it is a great ground and the team is very excited.

"Would have bowled first. It's a great ground, everyone is excited. Delighted to have Archer back, he has been bowling well. We have high hopes from him. We are going for Wood and Jordan today, we have gone in with the extra pacer," Buttler said

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (wk/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

