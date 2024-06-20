T20 WC: Sixes rain in St Lucia as West Indies post 180/4 against England in Super 8

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 20 : West Indies' top batting order obliterated England bowlers to post 180/4 in the Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

Sherfane Rutherford's cameo of 28 off 15 balls and Johnson Charles' 38 helped the West Indies post 180 runs in the first innings in St. Lucia. Eventually, England just managed to prevent the hosts from scoring close to 200.

After put to bat first, West Indies got off to a splendid start as openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles stamped their authority, slamming England bowlers all around the ground.

The pair had the Windies flying at 40/0 early in the fifth over, however, the hosts were hit with a big blow as attempting to drive an England pacer Sam Curran ball down the ground, King picked up what appeared to be a groin complaint and had to retire hurt.

The in-form Nicholas Pooran joined Charles at the crease, bringing the total to 54 runs in six overs - a strong Powerplay performance.

Pooran smoked Mark Wood for a long leg side six to begin the eighth over, but England tightened the hold on leaking runs. The West Indies scored 82 runs in the first ten overs, losing no wickets.

Pooran continued his great form, complementing Charles' patient approach with some aggressive stroke play.

The Windies were cruising until Charles fell in the 11th over trying to accelerate. In came captain Rovman Powell who went berserk, smashing 36 off just 17 balls before falling prey to Liam Livingstone.

The English found some fight in the final five overs. Jofra Archer found the edge of Pooran's bat, with the heavy hitter removed for 36 off 32.

Andre Russell couldn't wreak much damage, and then Pooran too, followed soon after quickly and the Windies lost 3 wickets for just 6 runs, putting a dent in their scoring rate.

Rutherford played a crucial cameo in the backend and helped the West Indies post a competitive total on the board.

Brief score: West Indies 180/4 (Johnson Charles 38, Rovman Powell 36; Moeen Ali 1-15) vs England.

